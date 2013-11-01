Here's The 'SNL' Skit That Correctly Predicted How Few Users Would Sign Up For Obamacare

Last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” opening skit poked fun at the difficulty people had gaining access to the Obamacare HealthCare website.

In the skit below Kate McKinnon portrayed Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in the cold open joking the site “was only designed to handle six users at a time.”

Turns out that was true as earlier this week, The White House released info saying that although there were 4.7 million unique visits to the site, only six people were able to successfully enroll so far, according to CBS News.

Watch the skit below:

