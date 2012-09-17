SNL Aired Its First 2012 Election Episode, And It's Obvious This Season Is Going To Be Hilarious

Saturday Night Live debuted its new President Barack Obama last night, introducing cast member Jay Pharoah, who will take over the role of the President from Fred Armisen for the 2012 election season.



Pharoah’s appearance as Obama was mostly limited to the show’s cold open, but it is already clear that his impersonation is going to be a lot more critical of the President than anything we have seen on the show so far.

Pharoah was also a great foil for Jason Sudeikis, who is reprising his role as an over-the-top, gaffe-prone Mitt Romney this season, and Taran Killam, who rocked a serious Wisconsin accent as a numbers-challenged Paul Ryan.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of NBC:



