Hilarious: SNL Explains Obama Was 'Literally' Being Held Hostage, Now Touring With Glenn Beck

So that’s what’s behind Obama’s tax compromise.



In last night’s cold open, President Obama (Fred Armisen) explained that he was speaking literally when he said that the Republicans held him hostage.

But that’s not even the worst part. After being held for four days, Obama developed a case of Stockholm syndrome and has been transformed into a conservative Republican!

Post hostage-taking Obama is agreeing with Rush Limbaugh, going out on tour with Glenn Beck, expressing his outrage over Bristol Palin‘s treatment on Dancing With the Stars and even doubting his own citizenship.

“In closing, let me reassure you that however long it takes, this nation’s current troubles will pass. Because you Americans never have, and never will, give up. I say you Americans because even though I always thought I was born here, lately I’ve begun to have my doubts.”

Alas, no surprise appearance by a filibustering Bill Clinton. Vid below.

— Steven Loeb



