SNL Mocks Obama: 'Frankly, I Might Be Long Dead' Before The Economy Gets Better

Brett LoGiurato

Saturday Night Live had fun at President Barack Obama‘s expense last night in another special Thursday instalment leading up to the election, mocking the president for a message that the economy will get better — sometime in the not-specific future.

Jay Pharoah, cast as Obama this season, was at a town-hall-style rally in Ohio, where he found it difficult to find a supporter who was “better off” under his economy — or who had a job at all. 

“I understand your frustration,” Pharoah said to one woman who said she had been unable to find a job since 2009. “I said from Day One that real change takes more than one term, or even one president. I don’t know if it will even happen in eight years. Might take 12. Frankly, I might be long dead. Maybe you’ll be dead too.”

There was only one person SNL’s Obama could find at the rally who even had a job — but he turned out to be a manager at Burger King who had been a former executive at Bank of America. In calling on other supporters, he encountered a woman who sells actual apples, a man who chases raccoons out of foreclosed homes, and … a meth cook who SNL’s Obama said was “fired up.”

Watch the clip below:

