'SNL' Mocks 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Trailer With Geriatric Original Actors

Aly Weisman
The 88-second trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has amassed more than 44 million YouTube views since its release on November 28th.

“Saturday Night Live” mocked the trailer by imagining what the original characters — Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Han Solo — will look like in 2015’s new installment.

Princess Leia, originally played by actress Carrie Fisher, is now wearing reading glasses.

Harrison Ford‘s Han Solo character is now hard-of-hearing and mildly confused.

Chewbacca is forced to wear a surgery cone.

And Luke Skywalker, who was played by Mark Hamill, now has a lightsaber walker and a thyroid problem.

Watch the full “SNL” trailer here.

The new “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” directed by J.J. Abrams, opens on December 18, 2015.

