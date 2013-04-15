SNL Cold Open Mocks Senate Background Check Compromise

Saturday Night Live took on the gun control compromise reached by Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), mocking the deal on background checks as a milquetoast bill that doesn’t actually achieve much.



“Is this bill what we wanted? No,” said Manchin, played by Jason Sudeikis. “Is it what the NRA wanted? No. But does it at least help in some small way? No.”

“We are confident that this bill will pass the Senate, and it will then go to the House of Representatives, where it will then get immediately shot down,” chimed in Toomey, played by Bill Hader.

“And that is not a metaphor. They will literally throw the bill up in the air and shoot it with a gun,” added in Manchin.

“In summary, you’re welcome.”

Watch the video below, courtesy of NBC:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.