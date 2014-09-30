SNL Mocks Marvel's Success With Ridiculous Movie Ideas

Aly Weisman
Guardians of the galaxy gamora star lordDisney/Marvel

After “Guardians of the Galaxy” killed it at the box office this summer, “Saturday Night Live” used host Chris Pratt to mock the success of Marvel films, joking that they do well no matter what the storyline.

In a parody movie trailer, “SNL” notes how Marvel “can’t fail” and teases a few ridiculous new films, both real and fake.

“Next summer, we’re releasing ‘Ant-Man,’ about a guy who talks to ants! What? Yeah!”

Ant ManHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“We don’t even need comic books anymore, we made a superhero by pointing at a bunch of different random words in the dictionary.”

SNLHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“You’re going to fall in love with Marvel’s ‘Creatures of the Cosmos’ — a pastry chef, a Harlem Globe Trotter, an alien real estate sign spinner, a dude dressed as Grimace, and an office chair.”

SNL Chris PrattHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“And check out this bold move — we took the first four people we found on a city bus and made a movie with them! We dare you not to see… Marvel’s ‘Bus People.'”

SNL Chris PrattHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“Get ready for the spin-off, Marvel’s ‘Pam.’ Pam doesn’t matter, she will make $US3 billion dollars…

SNL pamHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“And so will Marvel’s ‘Fancy Ghosts.'”

SNL ghostsHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“And ‘Some Fancy Shopping Carts.'”

SNL shopping cartsHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“And ‘Pam 2: Winter Pam.'”

SNL pamHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

“And Marvel’s ‘Star Wars.'”

SNL star warsHulu/NBC/’Saturday Night Live’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.