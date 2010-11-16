Saturday Night Live Mocks Gold, The G20, Obama, Hu Jintao, And Glenn Beck

At least someone’s laughing at the state of our economy.



On SNL this weekend, the hilarious opening skit used the G20 summit, gold, and US debt, and Glenn Beck for a laugh.

Glenn Beck “doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

China wants to buy gold, but all of its assets are tied up in US treasuries.

And Obama is getting tired of Hu Jintao asking him to “do sex to him” with the lights off – not on.

It’s great – watch it below.

Where did this all start? At the G20 summit, where Obama and Hu Jintao did not discuss revaluing the yuan or the US’ repaying its massive debt to China. Click here to see pictures >



