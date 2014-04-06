'SNL' Mocks 'Fox And Friends' Coverage Of Obamacare And Climate Change

This weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” mocked how “Fox and Friends” covered this week’s Obamacare and climate change news.

Meet the show’s “hosts” Steve Doocy, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and Brian Kilmeade.

“President Obama did his best to make us all sign up for Obamacare,” Doocy started off the show by saying.

“And wow, it wasn’t easy,” noted Hasselbeck.

To which Kilmeade responded, “It’s tough to sign up for things, I’ve tried for years to sign up for the NAACP.”

Getting things back on track, Doocy explained, “Now that the deadline has passed, the White House is claiming that they have met their goal. But look at our Fox News chart. As you can see, Obama needed to get 7 million new subscribers and he only got 7.1 million. Not anywhere close.”

“I made a pie chart,” added Kilmeade. “This area represents the part where I was hungry.”

After talking to a “victim of Obamacare” played by “SNL” host Anna Kendrick, the show switched gears to address the study that came out this week about climate change.

“It’s so confusing, so we thought we would bring in a scientist to help us out,” said Doocy. “From Fox’s ‘Cosmos,’ please welcome Neil deGrasse Tyson.”

“This report actually represents the consensus of the vast majority of scientists,” explained deGrasse Tyson, expertly played by Kenan Thompson. “It is an indisputable fact that the earth is getting warmer.”

To which Kilmeade added, “I saw a documentary about a town that was always cold because of a princess.”

“That was ‘Frozen,'” Hasselbeck corrects.

DeGrasse Tyson continued, “Addressing this problem should be a goal that we all share. No one wants to see the extinction of the polar bears.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, Dr. Tyson, the polar bears are just fine,” exclaims Doocy. “In fact, just the other day I saw one wearing sunglasses and drinking Coca-Cola.”

“I think you’re referring to a commercial,” deGrasse Tyson points out, continuing, “I would advise each of you to study the science, for science is truth indeterminate and science allows us to detect when people’s philosophies are interfering with the dissemination of those essential truths.”

These were the hosts’ stunned responses:

Before the show was over, they issued a list of corrections from the first hour.

Watch the full sketch below:

