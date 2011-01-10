SNL: Mayor Bloomberg Explains What To Do During A Snowstorm

Glynnis MacNicol

In SNL’s cold open last night Mayor Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) talked to New Yorkers about Snowpocalypse 2010. 

“Above all we have questions: Where does snow come from?”

He also outlined the sanitation department’s schedule: “Right now thousands of city sanitation workers are out in their plows.  They’re not plowing yet, they’re playing cards.  That’s in their contract.”

And in conclusion: “However long it takes I promise you we will clear New York City of snow…and then we’ll start on Queens.”

Video below.

