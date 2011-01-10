SNL: Mayor Bloomberg Explains What To Do During A Snowstorm

In SNL’s cold open last night Mayor Michael Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) talked to New Yorkers about Snowpocalypse 2010.



“Above all we have questions: Where does snow come from?”

He also outlined the sanitation department’s schedule: “Right now thousands of city sanitation workers are out in their plows. They’re not plowing yet, they’re playing cards. That’s in their contract.”

And in conclusion: “However long it takes I promise you we will clear New York City of snow…and then we’ll start on Queens.”

Video below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.