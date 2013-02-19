Saturday Night Live Mocks Marco Rubio's Water Bottle Lunge

Saturday Night Live mocked Sen. Marco Rubio’s now-infamous drink of water during the “Weekend Update” Saturday, with an appearance by the Florida Senator himself.



In the segment, Rubio, played by Taran Killam, attempts to explain his water bottle lunge, but ends up running into the same thirst problem that doomed his State of the Union response Tuesday.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of NBC:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.