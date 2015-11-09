Latino activists say they will pay Larry David $5,000 for heckling Donald Trump on 'SNL'

NBC Larry David surprisingly disrupted Donald Trump’s ‘SNL’ monologue.

The Latino advocacy group that offered a $US5,000 prize to anyone in the audience who disrupted Donald Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” say it will go to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David — even if it was part of the show.

Deport Racism tweeted on Sunday morning: “#LarryDavid wins $US5K “bounty” from DeportRacism.com for calling Trump RACIST on #SNL. Joke or not, it’s true.”

During Trump’s monologue, David (who had reprised his Bernie Sanders impression during the show’s cold open), yelled “You’re a racist,” then said he had heard that he could make $US5,000 for heckling the host.

Latino activists and their supporters had been protesting Trump’s hosting gig, because of the controversial comments he had made about Mexican immigrants during his June announcement that he would be running for president.

TheWrap reports that about 500 people arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center (where “SNL” is taped) on Saturday to protest against Trump.

