Kate McKinnon broke character on 'Saturday Night Live' while spraying Colin Jost with pretend COVID-19 vaccine

Claudia Willen
NBC/TwitterKate McKinnon appeared on ‘SNL.’
  • Kate McKinnon reprised her role as the fictional “Dr. Wenowdis” on this week’s “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live” to talk about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
  • In the segment, McKinnon couldn’t stop laughing as she sprayed Colin Jost with pretend vaccine and sang, “Come on, vaccine” to the tune of the Dexys Midnight Runners’ “Come On Eileen.”
  • After Jost asked if the “SNL” cast member was ok, McKinnon responded: “The answer is no.”
  • “I think what it is is I stopped going to therapy,” she told him, expressing concern about when and how people will get the vaccine.
  • She continued: “It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel has shown us how stinky and bad the tunnel is.”
