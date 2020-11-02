John Mulaney mocked Governor Cuomo's press conferences and the upcoming 'elderly man contest' in his 'SNL' monologue

Kyle Dubiel/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesHost John Mulaney during the Monologue on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
- John Mulaney hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time on Halloween, October 31.
- The comedian began his monologue by mocking New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 press briefings, which he described as a “dramedy.”
- “I am worried that when COVID is over, Cuomo won’t understand that his show’s over,” Mulaney said.
- Mulaney followed up his Cuomo bit by saying: “Oh yes, I’m supposed to make an announcement. On November 3, there is an elderly man contest. There’s two elderly men and you’re supposed to vote.”
- Mulaney’s continued by saying that whatever the result of the election, “nothing much will change in the United States. The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish.”
- Watch Mulaney’s monologue in full below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden gets a spooky, pre-election warning from Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton on ‘SNL’
Darrell Hammond shared a clip of his iconic ‘SNL’ Sean Connery impression in honour of the late James Bond star
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are now married. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.