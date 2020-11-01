Jim Carrey's Joe Biden gets a spooky, pre-election warning from Kate McKinnon's Hillary Clinton on 'SNL'

Tom Murray

  • “Saturday Night Live” opened with Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden giving a Halloween message to Americans, only to be interrupted by Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton.
  • “Don’t worry, they say I’m eight points ahead. Poll numbers like that can only go wrong once in a blue moon,” Biden says before looking out the window and seeing a blue moon. “That’s a little troubling.”
  • While reading an election version of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven,” Clinton arrives to join in the rendition, saying: “[Michael Moore] said voters are being undercounted in the polls. But even if you do win the election on Tuesday the election could still be stolen from them.”
  • “Come on! No one will dare. I will be sworn in fair and square. All the votes will be accounted for,” Biden responds, only for Clinton to snipe: “Just like Al Gore.”
  • Maya Rudolph also reprised her role as Kamala Harris, saying: “Our nation will endure. We will fight another day … Though it is never a good sign when Walmart stops selling guns.”
  • Watch the clip in full below.
