Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took on Taylor Swift's girl squad with 'Bad Blood' parody on 'SNL'

First feminist icon Camille Paglia critiqued Taylor Swift’s girl squad of A-List stars, singers, and models, and now Tina Fey and Amy Poehler had a little something to say about them.

The “Saturday Night Live” alums hosted this weekend’s episode of the NBC sketch show and did a parody of Swift’s “Bad Blood” video called “Dope Squad.”

In the video, the women certainly take on the badass female spy look of “Bad Blood” and even throw in some fire and explosions. But instead of being joined by an army of supermodels and young actresses, Fey and Poehler give shout outs to the women who really help them get through life, which includes their gynecologist, a supermarket worker, waitresses, and their nannies.

“SNL’s” Aidy Bryant says it best in her solo rap break: “A queen ain’t a queen by just sitting on a throne. She needs a whole damn crew. She can’t do it alone.”

Instead of Swift’s young Hollywood friends Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, and Jessica Alba, the “Sisters” stars name-checked “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King, and Robert Downey Jr.’s dad, director Robert Downey Sr.

That doesn’t mean they didn’t pull out at least one it girl for the video. Comedy Central star and “Trainwreck” actress Amy Schumer made an appearance and even helped the ladies out with a “slow-motion post-apocalyptic walk.”

Watch the parody below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5FTM0xIZfA

