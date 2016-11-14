'I'm going to give him a chance': Dave Chappelle weighs in on Trump's win in 'SNL' monologue

Dave Chappelle had the tough job of hosting the first post-election episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

The famed comedian, who was also making his “SNL” hosting debut, approached the subject of Donald Trump’s win with both shock and optimism.

“I didn’t know that Donald Trump was going to win the election. I did suspect it,” he began his monologue. “Seemed like Hillary [Clinton] was doing well at the polls and yet, I know the whites. You guys aren’t as full of surprises as you used to be.”

The national protests over Trump’s win weren’t lost on Chappelle. He said he’s “never seen this before.

“We actually elected an internet troll as our president,” he joked. “The whites are furious. Never seen anything like it. Haven’t seen white people this mad since the O.J. [Simpson] verdict.”

He then added, “I watched a white riot in Portland, Oregon on television the other night. News said they did a million dollars worth of damage. Every black person that was watching that like, ‘Amateurs.'”

Chappelle did see some advantages to a Trump administration.

“I feel bad saying I’m staying at a Trump hotel right now,” he admitted. “I don’t know if he’s going to make a good president, but he makes a swell hotel, I’ll tell you that. Housekeeping comes in the morning, cleans my room. ‘Hey, good morning, housekeeping,’ grab a thick handful of p—-. ‘Boss said it was OK.'”

And in response to his friends who say they’re leaving the country and want him to come along, the comedian said his response is: “Nah, I’m good. I’m going to stay here and get this tax break and see how it works out.”

Later in the monologue, Chappelle recalled being at The White House recently with at an event held by BET. He then recounted a couple instances in American history where black visitors to The White House had been looked upon with a disapproval.

“I thought about that and I looked at that room and saw all those black faces,” Chappelle said, “and I saw how happy everyone was, these people who have been historically disenfranchised. And it made me feel hopeful, and it made me feel proud to be an American, and it made me very happy about the prospects of our country.”

He then concluded his monologue, “So, in that spirit, I’m wishing Donald Trump luck and I’m going to give him a chance. And we, the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too.”

Watch Chappelle’s “SNL” monologue below:

