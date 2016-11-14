'SNL' host Dave Chappelle and surprise guest Chris Rock give their hilarious take on election night

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Dave Chappelle, left, and Chris Rock join forces on NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live.’

“Saturday Night Live” host Dave Chappelle and surprise guest Chris Rock gave a different point of view of election night.

In the sketch, the two comedians spent the momentous evening with several white Hillary Clinton voters as the election results came were coming in.

Just like many Americans that night, they expressed their shock at how well Trump was doing. Each time they expressed their optimism or surprise, Chappelle and Rock showed their bemusement.

For example, Chappelle rolled his eyes when the group called Florida for Clinton and made a toast to Latinos. That outlook changed when that heard that Florida was going to Trump.

“Word? I guess the Latinos didn’t hear about your toast,” Chappelle quipped.

And later, they wondered why Clinton wasn’t getting the same kind of support from voters that Barack Obama did in 2008.

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube ‘SNL’ cast member Aidy Bryant with host Dave Chappelle and surprise guest Chris Rock.

“I mean maybe because you’re replacing a charismatic 40-year-old black guy with a 70-year-old white woman,” Rock suggested. “That’s like the Knicks replacing Patrick Ewing with Neil Patrick Harris.”

And just after the news that Trump had won the election, the crew expressed their disgust.

“This is crazy,” Cecily Strong said. “Do you even know what it’s like to be a woman in this country where you can’t get ahead no matter what you do.”

To which Chappelle responded sarcastically, “Jeez, I don’t know. Let me put my thinking cap on for that one. I’ll get back with you.”

And when another white friend announced that Trump’s election is “the most shameful think America has ever done,” Chappelle and Rock just laughed.

Watch the sketch below:

