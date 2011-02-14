SNL Gives Hosni Mubarak's Side Of The Story: 'I Was Trying The Old Jedi Mind Trick'

On Thursday, Hosni Mubarak made a big speech in which he refused to leave office, enraging the Egyptian people. And then the very next day he fled the country!

So what was up with that speech?

On last night’s Saturday Night Live, Mubarak (Fred Armisen) made an appearance to give his side of the story and tried to explain what was he thinking.

“My plan was simple. I will say, ‘I hear your complaints, I am proud of you, and, therefore, I am not resigning.’ Basically I was trying the old Jedi mind trick. It turned out I was the droid they were looking for.”

And how does he feel about resigning?

“My secretary of 30 years said to me, as I left the presidential palace for the last time she took my hands and looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You have raped this country. May the jackal headed god Anubis feast on your entrails in hell.’ It was very sweet.”

Before he left, Mubarak thanked America for all their help over the years (“I could never have done it without all of your money and support and tear gas”) had some final words for his fellow Egyptians:

“Was I perfect? No. Did I do my best? I did not. Did I care about my people? Not really. Did I steal at every opportunity? You bet… Uh, I think I lost my train of thought.”

