Former ‘SNL’ star Horatio Sanz has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old fan

A lawsuit was filed against former “SNL” cast member Horatio Sanz in New York Thursday.

An unnamed woman accused Sanz of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was a teen in the 2000s.

Sanz’s attorney denied the accusations, saying the woman had demanded $7.5 million for her silence.

The comedian Horatio Sanz has been accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an underage fan while he was cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the early 2000s, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York.

The lawsuit, obtained by Variety, detailed the accusations of an anonymous woman from Pennsylvania, referred to as Jane Doe, who said she first met Sanz in 2000 after posting on “SNL” fan sites.

Jane Doe said Sanz proceeded to groom her during multiple visits to the “SNL” studio and afterparties, and through communications on AOL Instant Messenger.

According to the lawsuit, the abuse culminated in Sanz digitally penetrating her against her will at two “SNL” parties in May 2002, when she was 17.

Sanz did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

But he has denied the accusations in a statement released through his attorney, Andrew Brettler. He told TMZ that the woman’s claims were “categorically false” and “ludicrous.”

“Before filing this lawsuit anonymously, she demanded $7.5 million in exchange for her silence. We, of course, refused and will vigorously contest these totally meritless claims.”

The suit also named NBCUniversal and SNL Studios as defendants in the lawsuit. NBCUniversal did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

