SNL hilariously skewered Hillary Clinton's presidential announcement

On Sunday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially launched her presidential campaign in a video posted on her new campaign website.

The video was hardly a surprise after Business Insider’s Hunter Walker broke the story on Thursday that Clinton would be officially announcing her campaign this Sunday via social media.

With the news expected, Saturday Night Live decided to open this week’s show with a skit depicting the behind-the-scenes of Clinton’s as-yet-unreleased video announcement.

Comedian Kate McKinnon portrayed Clinton in a skit that poked fun at the former Secretary’s approachability and many people’s assumption that she faces an easy road to the Democratic nomination.

At the beginning of the sketch, Hillary Clinton’s assistant, played by Vanessa Bayer, tells Clinton to “look natural” as she makes the video via a cell phone camera.

McKinnon-as-Clinton’s response:

“Citizens, you will elect me. I will be your leader.”

The sketch even features a cameo by former ‘SNL’ regular Darrell Hammond, who was known for his Bill Clinton impersonation while on the show.

Check out the full sketch below:

