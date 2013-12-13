'SNL' Held Secret Auditions For Black Female Comedians

twitter.com/GabrielleDennis A group of black female comedians and actresses in Los Angeles tweeted about a secret showcase ‘SNL’ held in Los Angeles at the Groundlings Theatre.

“Saturday Night Live” has

faced criticism this seasonfor adding six new cast members

–all white males with the exception of one female.

Out of 16 “SNL” cast members, currently only three are comedians of colour — Kenan Thompson, Jay Pharaoh, and the Iranian Nasim Pedrad.

The issue has gotten so bad that Thompson refuses to dress in drag until the show hires a black female cast member.

Despite “SNL” mocking the race issue in recent sketches, it appears Executive Producer Lorne Michaels is actually trying to do something about the problem.

A group of black female comedians and actresses in Los Angeles tweeted recently about a secret showcase “SNL” held in Los Angeles at the Groundlings Theatre.

Actress Bresha Webb told the Jasmine BRAND about the showcase:

“The audition came about from an inside source from SNL. I don’t think any of us had a clue about the showcase until two days prior. It was an awesome opportunity even though it was such a short notice but, if you stay ready you ain’t gotta get ready and we were READY! Lol But we were all honored to be selected.”

Webb added, “I found out that I was on a list of funny women in the industry and there was an opportunity for me to audition for SNL last summer, but I was filming ‘Love that Girl’ and now the opportunity has represented itself.”

Webb documented her audition experience via Instagram:

“This is what happens after us talented black women showcase for SNL we thank God and praise him for the opportunity and the blessing! So inspired and we all killed that ish tonight! @gabrielledennis@simoneshepherd @tiffanyhaddish @bethpayne@damirrabrunson and more I gotta find them on IG! Lol”

“We DID THAT! Great show at groundlings tonight! @amberruffin @nicolebyer @simoneshepherd@tiffanyhaddish @damirrabrunson and more gotta find their IG names.”

“Thanks to my big sis @angeltheactress for snappin these pics of me on stage last night! I had a blast. Thanks to all my Fam that came out last night to support me. #imsoblessedyesyes @niecynash1@werallvoyers Marquita, windell Middlebrooks, Raffi,@jessmoves @torreihart and everyone else. I love u!”

Other comedians trying out included Tiffany Haddish, Simonne Shepherd, and Darmirra Brunson. (h/t Gothamist)

This is what happens after us talented black women showcase for SNL we thank God and praise him for… http://t.co/xF4hlAZzmS

— Bresha Webb (@Breshawebb) December 2, 2013

Omg I am at the Groundlings theatre about to audition for #SNL please pray for me yall!

— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) December 2, 2013

The hilarious BLACK women who just rock the SNL audition. #WeJustMadeHistory ME gabrielle_dennis… http://t.co/dJMLfA6y8A

— simone shepherd (@simoneshepherd) December 2, 2013

Tonite was epic. I cried watching LA’s SNL black girls only showcase. So good, so brave. It’s not a competition, it’s a sisterhood. #fb

— christina anthony (@christinanthony) December 2, 2013

Witnessing history…just saw the showcase for the new girl on SNL!! @ The Groundlings Theatre http://t.co/7uzjWgLUO4

— Keedar Whittle (@keedar) December 2, 2013

