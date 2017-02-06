SNL had the best reaction to the 'worst call' between Trump and Turnbull

American comedy show Saturday Night Live has weighed in on the contentious phone call between US president Donald Trump and Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

In a skit with with Alec Baldwin as Trump and the Grim Reaper as White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, the pair make a series of calls to world leaders: Australia’s Malcolm Turnbull, Mexico’s Enrique Peña Nieto and Germany’s Angela Merkel.

It starts with Baldwin wanting to pick a fight with someone.

“I’ve had a long day, I’m tired and cranky and feel like I could just freak out on somebody,” Baldwin says.

“Then maybe you should call Australia,” the Reaper replies.

Beck Bennett, who plays Turnbull with a terrible Australian accent, answers Trump’s call: “President Trump, how are you? I heard here’s been a lot of blow-back over that Muslim ban.”

“No, there wasn’t. Everyone loves it,” Baldwin says.

“Well, Mr Trump. Thank you for accepting our refugees,” says Bennett.

“Homie, say what?” says Baldwin.

“President Obama said America would accept 1,200 refugees. Your country’s compassion will not be forgotten,” says Bennett.

“No, no, no. No refugees. America first, Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war,” Baldwin says as he hangs up on Turnbull.

Baldwin asks Bannon if he messed up the phone call.

“No, it was just according to plan,” the Reaper says.

See it in full here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydOUAtoRuCU

The same episode featured a skit by actress Melissa McCarthy who plays Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer, who tries to deflect questions about the immigration ban.

It is just as funny. See it here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klHpR7gMAew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.