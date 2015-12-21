SNL perfectly captured the dynamics of the Republican presidential race

The “Saturday Night Live” recap of the latest Republican presidential debate reflected fairly accurately the state of the GOP primary.

Beck Bennett, playing former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), at multiple points took a “desperate swipe” at front-runner Donald Trump, only to be swatted away by the real-estate mogul.

“Jeb, you’re a very nice man, but you’re basically a little girl. Folks, this is true, I got a hold of Jeb’s birth certificate. And full disclosure: His full name is Jeborah,” said Trump, played by Darrell Hammond.

The sketch also referenced Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) perceived “likability” problem.

“Well, Wolf, if I’m president, I can promise you ISIS will hate me,” SNL’s Cruz said, referencing CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “And how do I know? Because everyone who knows me hates me. Democrats hate me, Republicans hate me. Doctors say that I have a punch-able face,” Cruz said.

He added: “So look out ISIS, because I’m going to crash your party. And just like every party I go to, I’m going to ruin it.”

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has seen a surge of support in some early-state polls as he focuses his campaign on national-security issues, listed off a “series of fear-mongering statements” when asked about the terrorist threat posed by ISIS.

“We are under attack and we are all going to die,” SNL’s Christie said. “Today, in our great country, one of three babies born are already ISIS. They are here folks, and I’m the only candidate with the stones to take them on.”

And as with Tuesday’s actual debate, the sketch returned to Bush and Trump’s budding feud of the nature and tenure of the Republican race.

“You’re a jerk. You’re never going to be president, Donald,” Bush said.

“Yeah, none of us are, genius,” Trump said.

Watch below, via NBC:

