Check Out This SNL Commercial Parody That Has GLAAD Totally LIVID

This past weekend’s SNL (which also highlighted an on-stage meeting of Mark Zuckerberg and Jesse Eisenberg, who played the Facebook CEO in The Social Network ) featured a parody commercial for estrogen replacement therapy called Estro-Maxxx.Bill Hader Fred Armisen, Paul Brittain and Bobby Moynihan all portray the “busy guy and a pre-op transsexual in his third month of hormone treatment” with no time to take five hormone treatments a day.



Basically, some dudes with stubble wearing dresses and fake breasts. Hardy har.

In response, media watchdog GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) is PISSED, and want people who agree to send that NBC. From their statement:

“This segment cannot be defended as “just a joke” because there was no “joke” to speak of. The attempted comedy of the skit hinges solely on degrading the lives and experiences of transgender women. Holding people up for ridicule simply on the basis of their identity fuels a hurtful climate and puts people in danger, especially given how infrequently the media shines a fair and accurate light on the lives of transgender people.”

The truth is, despite the audience laughing along, the skit is just not that funny. The joke of Bobby Moynihan simply wearing a wig is hardly gut-wrenching.

However! Is this commercial offensive? Check it out below:



