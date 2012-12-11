SNL's Hilarious Fiscal Cliff Skit Slams Some Republicans For Not Even Considering Tax Increases

Saturday Night Live took on the fiscal cliff with its cold opener over the weekend, wherein “President Barack Obama” and “House Speaker John Boehner announced they had finally come to a deal.



The deal might surprise you: Obama has agreed to conditions more favourable to Boehner and other Republicans. But that’s because he feels bad for Boehner after the way Republicans were treating him for “even considering raising taxes.”

“Leave this poor, orange man alone,” said Obama, who is played by Jay Pharoah.

Check out the full clip below:



