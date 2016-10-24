'SNL' mocks the third and final debate with some help from guest host Tom Hanks

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” guest host, Tom Hanks, joined Alec Baldwin and and Kate McKinnon to spoof the third and final presidential debate.

Playing moderator, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Hanks opened the debate.

“Tonight is going to be a lot like the third ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie,” the “Forrest Gump” actor said. “You don’t want to watch, but hey, you’ve come this far.”

To set the tone for the debate, McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton explained her plan for this head-to-head.

“In the first debate, I set the table,” she said. “In the second debate, I fired up the grill. And tonight, I feast.”

Baldwin’s Donald Trump promised to remain calm for this debate, but that lasted for not even a minute. Hanks’ Wallace asked about women’s rights and “Trump” yelled, “They’re ripping babies out of vaginas!”

During a question about immigration, “Clinton” yelled bingo after “Trump” said his now-infamous reference to Mexican immigrants as “bad hombres.”

“I’ve been playing all year and I got it,” “Clinton” explained, while holding up a bingo card and pointing at phrases Trump has said during the election. “‘Bad Hombres,’ ‘rapists,’ ‘Miss Piggy,’ ‘they’re all living in hell,’ and ‘if she wasn’t my daughter.'”

In regard to the growing group of women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct, Baldwin repeated the real estate mogul’s statement that “no one has more respect for women than I do.”

As a result of all the laughing, Hanks’ Wallace turned to the audience and said, “Settle down, Settle down, entire planet.”

“SNL” ended the sketch with Trump’s brazen refusal to say that he’d accept the election results amid claims that the election is rigged and the media is making him look bad.

When “Wallace” asked how the media is doing that, Baldwin’s Trump answered, “By taking all of the things I say and all of the things I do and putting them on TV.”

Watch the whole sketch below:

