“Saturday Night Live” imagined Donald Trump’s “naughty or nice” list.

Played by cast-member Taran Killam on Saturday’s episode, SNL’s “Trump” begins a holiday message to America by asking Muslim-Americans to “send me your names,” a reference to Trump’s suggestion that he “wouldn’t rule out” creating a national database for Muslim Americans.

“It’s the holiday season, and I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. To the Jews, Happy Hanukkah. And to the Muslims: Send me your names,” Killam’s Trump says.

The sketch also noted Trump’s frequent mention of his own poll numbers. In the sketch, “Trump” puts the polls at the top of his “nice” list.

“Let’s see who is naughty and nice. First up: the polls. Very nice,” Trump said. “The latest poll has me leading by 20%. It’s starting to sink in, people: I’m going to be president,” Killam says as Trump.

Finally, the sketch skewered Trump’s hardline stance on immigration and his pledge to build a wall between the US and Mexico if elected president.

“Santa: Naughty list. Controversial, I know, but look at the facts. This guy’s a foreigner who works one day out of the year an gives handouts — he’s worse than Obama,” SNL’s “Trump” says.

“Sorry, Santa. I just don’t trust anybody who can fly over a wall.”

