Donald Trump finally picks his running mate on 'SNL' and it isn't Chris Christie

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC Darrell Hammond as Donald Trump, left, and Bobby Moynihan as Chris Christie on ‘SNL.’

Now that Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the focus has moved to whom he’ll pick as his running mate.

On this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” alum Darrell Hammond returned as Trump to go through the many possible choices.

But first, “SNL” took a moment to acknowledge the latest scandal surrounding the real estate mogul. A reporter alleged that Trump acted as his own publicist in a conversation that took place in 1991. So as the sketch opens, we hear Trump speaking on the phone.

“No, it’s true, I’m telling you Mr. Trump was the real life inspiration for ‘Iron Man,'” he says. “Who am I? I’m his publicist, Joey Pepperoni. No, I’m not Donald Trump in disguise. This is just what classy people sound like, OK?”

The phone call is then interrupted by daughter Ivana Trump (played by Vanessa Bayer), who tells him that Chris Christie (Bobby Moynihan) has been waiting for two hours to speak with Trump about potential vice presidents.

Trump tells Christie, “I need someone experienced, loyal, strong…”

“That sounds like someone I know,” Christie says, then tries to change his voice, “It sounds like Chris Christie… Wait, who said that? Did you hear that? Where’d that come from?”

The two proceeded to go down a laundry list of potential running mates. They consider Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, and Marco Rubio. Christie once again tries to throw his name in, but no go. So, they look outside the box.

“I feel very strongly about it, hear me out. Bruce Springsteen!” Christie suggests. “Come one, he’s ‘The Boss,’ you’re the boss, he was born to run.”

Trump replies, “He’s a democrat.”

“He’s a god!” Christie yells.

There’s also a long list of Republicans that they consider, but won’t do it: John Kasich, Nikki Haley, Ted Cruz, Paul Ryan, and Lindsey Graham.

“It doesn’t make any sense. Why doesn’t anyone want to be my V.P.?!” Trump complains.

“If I may be so bold, sir, I think anyone who didn’t want to be your V.P. would be a damn fool,” Christie replies. “You’re such a special candidate. Maybe, just maybe, the person you’ve been looking for this whole time is standing in this room right now.”

“You’re so right,” Trump says. “Ben Carson, do you want to be vice president?”

Carson (Jay Pharoah) then enters. “Oh, that would be hella exciting,” he says.

Watch the sketch below:

