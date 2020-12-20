'SNL' marks its final episode with Donald Trump in office by setting a montage of his 'greatest moments' to Semisonic's 'Closing Time' on 'Weekend Update'

- During the final “Saturday Night Live” episode of 2020, Colin Jost declared it was the final “Weekend Update” segment before President Donald Trump left office.
- “I just wanted to take a moment to recognise some of his greatest moments in office,” the head writer said.
- Jost proceeded to play a short spoof montage of photos and videos of Trump to the tune of Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”
- “America, don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened, and then probably cry a little bit,” he said, adding, “I don’t know. I’m still working it out with my therapist.”
