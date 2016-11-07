'Donald Trump' locks lips with his alleged conspirators and makes up with 'Hillary Clinton' on 'SNL'

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on ‘Saturday Night Live.’

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” gave its Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton impersonators a chance to shake off the vitriol of this year’s campaign on this weekend’s episode.

But before that, it delivered a few more jabs to the presidential candidates ahead of next week’s vote.

For the sketch, Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon reprised their Trump and Clinton impersonations for an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett (played by Cecily Strong).

The newly reopened FBI investigation into Clinton’s email was the first order of business.

A nervous-looking “Clinton” asked, “I mean, am I crazy or does it sorta seem like the FBI is trying to get Donald Trump elected president?”

“No, no that is crazy, cuckoo,” Baldwin’s “Trump” replied. “The FBI is not trying to help me. The FBI doesn’t like me. I mean, what even is the FBI?”

At that moment a cast member dressed as an FBI agent entered and asked if “Trump” wanted him to grab a coffee for him. After saying no and referring to him as “sweetie,” “Trump” kissed the man.

This became a running joke in the sketch, in which Trump kissed several men he has been accused of having improper relationships with during the election, including Russian president Vladimir Putin and a KKK member. Each time, Burnett ignores the kisses and goes back to the subject of Clinton’s emails.

“Look, if you want to elect [Trump] president on Tuesday, OK go ahead,” McKinnon’s “Clinton” said. “But then in four years, once you all realised you’ve been tricked, you’re gonna come running back to me, begging me to run again. And guess what, idiots, I’ll do it.”

Then Baldwin’s “Trump” responded by reiterating the candidate’s threat that if he wins, he’ll have her investigated by a special prosecutor. But then, he stopped.

“I’m sorry, Kate, I just hate yelling all this stuff at you like this,” Baldwin said, breaking character.

“Yeah, I know, this whole election has been so mean,” McKinnon responded.

The actors then decided to take off from the set and show a little nonpartisan love, surrounded by a crowd of people outside the NBC headquarters in New York City’s Times Square.

Watch how “SNL” injected some levity into the contentious election below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump give a startlingly different account of how Obama handled a protester in North Carolina



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.