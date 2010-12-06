SNL Skewers 'WikiLeaks TMZ': 'Looking For World Leaders Behaving Badly'

From SNL‘s cold open last night.



Julian Assange (Bill Hader) goes the Harvey Levin route and creates ‘WikiLeaks TMZ: Looking for world leaders behaving badly.’

Spot-on cameos include Robert DeNiro as President Karzai, Qaddafi and his nurse (“also a hooker”), and Hillary Clinton getting ‘Bidened’ (or ‘Paris Hiltoned’ as the case may be).

You know someone out there is right now considering how to make this a real thing.

Concludes Assange: “Do I suck a little bit? I do, yeah. Can you try me for treason? You can’t, because I’m from Australia. But nice try, dummies. In closing, I”m going to remind you all that no matter how I die, it was murder.” Video below.





