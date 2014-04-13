'SNL' Destroys CNN's Missing Airline Coverage In Hilarious Skit

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at CNN’s breaking news alerts and non-stop coverage of the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

Cast members Beck Bennett and Vanessa Bayer starred in an ad for a CNN-themed pregnancy test that gave regular updates without ever giving actual — or accurate — results.

Here are a few of the “Breaking” alerts that came across:

Watch the sketch below:

