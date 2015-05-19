This SNL clip from nearly a decade ago still teaches you everything you need to know about personal finance

Libby Kane

Don’t buy stuff you cannot afford.

That’s the title of this Saturday Night Live sketch from 2006, featuring Steve Martin, Amy Poehler, and Chris Parnell.

It’s also a fantastic, solid piece of personal finance advice, and has been for the last nine years.

Here’s how it works:

NOW WATCH: JAMES ALTUCHER: Why investing in a 401(k) is a complete waste of money

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.