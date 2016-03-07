SNL skewers Chris Christie's 'sad, desperate' press conference with Donald Trump

“Saturday Night Live” didn’t let New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s bizarre appearance during a recent Donald Trump press conference go unnoticed.

With veteran SNL cast member Darrell Hammond returning as Trump and Bobby Moynihan playing Christie, SNL recreated the awkward dynamic of the press conference, complete with Christie’s uncomfortable expression.

“As I was saying, everyone loves me. I’ve even got this fat piece of crap behind me now. Isn’t that right Chris?” Hammond said as Trump. “I mean he really is a sad, desperate little potato back there, aren’t you Chris?”

“Yes sir, thank you sir, please sir, may I have another?” Moynihan said.

In real life, Christie’s stone-faced appearance behind Trump during a press conference on Tuesday in Florida quickly circulated online — with some noting that the governor looked as if he’d been taken hostage.

Gonna need Chris Christie to hold up a copy of today’s newspaper to prove this is not a prerecorded hologram hostage video

— Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 2, 2016

I’ve made a huge mistake https://t.co/0SmXvCM9Rm

— Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 2, 2016

Chris Christie looks like he’s in a hostage video

— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) March 2, 2016

Christie himself addressed the meme during a press conference on Thursday.

“For those who were concerned, I want everyone to know I wasn’t being held hostage. I wasn’t angry, I wasn’t upset, I wasn’t despondent,” Christie said.

Watch the cold open below:

