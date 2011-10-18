Here's What November's "SNL" Hosts Say About Where The Show Is Headed

“Saturday Night Live” is coming at us next month with three young comedians at the peaks of their careers hosting back-to-back episodes.



“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day hosts November 5.

Emma Stone (“The Help”) will host for the second time on November 12.

And Jason Segel takes the stage on November 19.

So what’s the pattern here?

Comedy is on the rise, both in the world of movies and on television — new sitcoms are the undisputed winners of this fall’s new offerings. “SNL” is responding — and capitalising — by booking reliable hosts with tested comic ability.

Consider the season’s lineup so far: consistent easy-win Alec Baldwin, comedy godfather Ben Stiller, improv goddess Melissa McCarthy, slapstick heroine Anna Faris.

There’s not a stunt casting or eyebrow-raising fit in that bunch.

Day, Segel and Stone keep the trend going:

Day starred in the summer hit “Horrible Bosses” with “SNL” castmember Jason Sudeikis this summer and the two had great chemistry. Plus, “Sunny” is one of the smartest, ad-lib-heavy shows on television.

Stone is a big-screen gem, not a small-screen one — but she’s already proven to “SNL” producers that she can handle the gig.

Stone did a bang-up job leading the show last October — her Lindsay Lohan impression and turn in digital short “I Broke My Arm,” in particular, drew accolades. Critics wished the writers had used her even more.

And Segel isn’t just a mainstay on the scene (he’s been around since “Freaks and Geeks”) — he’s also more than at home in an ensemble setting, whether it’s “How I Met Your Mother” or “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

