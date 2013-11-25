'SNL' Cast Members 'Fight To The Death' In Josh Hutcherson's 'Hunger Games' Opening Monologue

Josh Hutcherson opened “Saturday Night Live” by joking about his role as Peeta in this weekend’s “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In his opening monologue, cast members came forth to reveal what big fans they are of the franchise.

“In honour of you hosting tonight we are starting a new tradition,” explains one enthusiastic cast member in costume. “We are going to draw the name of one male and one female cast member and they will come on stage and fight to the death.”

Ultimately, one unlucky cast member is shot to death by an arrow from Cecily Strong.

Watch below to find out who doesn’t make it out of the monologue alive:

