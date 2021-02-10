Former SNL cast member said Trump loved his blatantly racist character on the show

Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images Bobby Moynihan as Drunk Uncle, Colin Jost during ‘Weekend Update’ in Studio 8H on May 20, 2017.

An ex-SNL cast member said Trump loved his blatantly racist character, who was a Trump supporter.

Bobby Moynihan’s “Drunk Uncle” persona declared his admiration for Trump during an 2015 SNL episode.

Moynihan said during “The Last Laugh” podcast that Trump apparently missed the joke.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A former cast member on Saturday Night Live said former President Donald Trump loved his blatantly racist character, whom he played as a Trump supporter in one of his last skits on the show.

Actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan, who appeared on an episode of “The Last Laugh” podcast released Monday, was a part of the SNL cast for nearly a decade, playing a variety of satirical characters, including an unabashedly racist persona known to audiences as “Drunk Uncle.”

Moynihan told The Daily Beast’s Matt Wilstein, who hosts the podcast, that Trump didn’t know that one of Moynihan’s last “Drunk Uncle” skits was made to make fun of the former president.

During an SNL episode hosted by Trump in 2015, Moynihan’s character declared his admiration for the then-presidential candidate.



Read more:





Romney’s smart child allowance proposal is revealing why his Republican colleagues really oppose welfare



“Finally someone is saying the things I’ve been thinking, as well as saying,” Drunk Uncle said during the segment. “I don’t just like him, I love him. He’s going to make America grapes again.”

“I mean, it’s like I’m running for president!” he added.

Moynihan said during the podcast that Trump apparently missed the joke.

“I remember thinking, this is one of the only things in the show that’s actually really bad-mouthing him and pointing out how racist and terrible he is,” Moynihan told Wilstein. “And he walked up to me afterwards and I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ And he shook my hand.”

“And he was like, ‘Thank you so much. That was so nice to hear such nice things being said.’ And I was like, ‘you moron,'” the comedian continued.

Moynihan told Wilstein during the podcast that Trump loved the character and thanked him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.