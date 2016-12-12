Walter White returned to mock Trump's cabinet choices

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston brought his famous drug-dealing character, Walter White, back to mock President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

On “SNL’s” opening sketch this weekend, cast member Beck Bennett plays Jake Tapper of CNN’s “The Lead.” The topic is Trump’s cabinet choices and his former campaign manager and senior adviser Kellyanne Conway (played by Kate McKinnon).

Tapper questions Conway about a couple of Trump’s “unconventional picks” for his cabinet, such as climate change sceptic Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency, and fast food businessman Andrew Puzder, who doesn’t support minimum wage increases, for secretary of labour.

“It’s almost like Mr. Trump is picking these people appoints these people specifically to undermine the very agencies they head,” “Tapper” asked Conway. “Are these bad picks?”

“No, Jake, they are not bad. They are alt-good,” Conway responded with a nod to the alt-right movement, the nationalist group Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon appealed to while running conservative news site, Breitbart News.

“Tapper” then announces there’s breaking news that Trump has chosen high school science teacher Walter White to head the Drug Enforcement Agency as Cranston joins the show. Fans of “Breaking Bad” would know that the character was a promising chemist-turned-teacher who began dealing meth.

“Trust me I know the DEA better than anyone, inside and out,” he said.

White also agrees with Trump on several key issues.

“I like his style. He asks first then asks questions later,” he said. “I also like that wall he wants to build. Nothing comes in from Mexico, meaning a lot less competition for the rest of us.”

He later added, “Trump and I agree: It’s time to make America cook again. We want to fill this nation with red white and a whole lot of blue.”

