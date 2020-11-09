'Saturday Night Live' parodied Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory and imagined a musical Trump concession speech

Saturday Night Live/NBC; Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images Jim Carrey as President-elect Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Dave Chappelle hosted the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live” on NBC hours after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches to the nation.

The episode included its own spin on the addresses from Biden and Harris.

Jim Carrey referenced Biden’s speech about uniting America, and Maya Rudolph highlighted the vice president-elect as a barrier-breaking figure.

The skit also imagined a concession speech from President Donald Trump, where Alec Baldwin played a piano version of the Village People song “Macho Man.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Just hours after President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, “Saturday Night Live” parodied the projected future leaders â€” and imagined a deflated President Donald Trump.

The episode, hosted by comedian Dave Chappelle, began with a cold-open segment from Jim Carrey as Biden and Maya Rudolph as Harris.

Carrey as Biden said that while the election results “took forever” to be announced, he’s “never felt so alive.”

“Which is ironic since I’m not that alive,” he said.

Carrey’s opening mimicked a similar sentiment to Biden’s real speech.

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify â€” who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States,” Biden said on Saturday night.

In the “SNL” skit, Carrey said he would “be a president for all Americans.”

“Whether you’re from a liberal state like California, or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out hot mess like Florida,” he joked.

Rudolph opened her speech on “SNL” by highlighting Harris as the first female, Black, and Asian American vice president-elect. Rudolph also mentioned that Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first second gentleman â€” and the first Jewish one at that.

“Between us, we check more boxes than a disqualified ballot,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph also acknowledged the groundbreaking moment that Harris’ victory represents for women and girls of colour.

“To all the little black and brown girls watching right now, I just want to say this. The reason your mum is laughing so much tonight is because she’s drunk,” Rudolph said in the skit. “And the reason she’s crying is because she’s drunk. Your mum is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night.”

The cold-open segment also included Baldwin’s depiction of President Trump, who was shown giving a concession speech.

Baldwin then played a piano version of Village People’s song “Macho Man,” which was a nod to Trump’s use of the band’s music at his events. In June, Village People singer and co-founder Victor Willis told Trump to stop playing the band’s songs at his campaign rallies. The show has previously parodied the band telling the president to cease usage of their song “YMCA.”

Let's check in on the president's concession speech. pic.twitter.com/3If4UzQeXw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 8, 2020

“This isn’t goodbye, America,” said Baldwin as Trump. “See you in court!”

While “SNL” portrayed the president’s concession speech in its fictional scene, it’s unlikely that Trump will formally concede defeat to Biden, sources close to the president told media outlets on Saturday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.