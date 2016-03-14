Larry David returns to SNL to mock Bernie Sanders supporters

Larry David brought his spot-on impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders back to “Saturday Night Live” to chastise Sanders’ supporters.

In a fictional interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday’s episode, David ripped into Sanders’ notoriously outspoken and divisive social media followers.

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, and apologise to everyone else for making your Facebook feed so, so annoying,” David said as Sanders.

“I mean, I love my supporters, but they’re too much, right? I’m great, but I’m not five posts a day great. With all respect to my supporters: get a life.”

The skit also mocked Sanders’ disproportionate strength among white voters and millennial voters, a problem that has largely prohibited his campaign from winning more diverse or minority-heavy primary and caucus states.

“My message is resonating with a very diverse group of white people,” Sanders said.

“And I’ve got supporters of all ages. Eighteen-year-olds, nineteen-year-olds. That’s it. The young people love me, Tapper, because like them I have big plans and absolutely no idea how to achieve them.”

Watch the skit below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.