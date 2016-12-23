Watch a team of 'SNL' pros complete the nerve-wracking transition between scenes in just over 2 minutes

Will Heath/NBC Casey Affleck hosts ‘Saturday Night Live.’

If you’ve ever wondered how “Saturday Night Live” transitions its set between scenes, then wonder no more.

The NBC sketch show just pulled back the curtain on the Hollywood magic with a new video showing the amazing and nerve-wracking process of changing over the set while the clock ticks in real-time.

This video is especially timely as it captures the transition between this past weekend’s cold open featuring Alec Baldwin, John Goodman, and Beck Bennett as President-elect Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and incoming Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, respectively, to host Casey Affleck’s monologue.

In less than two-and-a-half minutes, the crew is tasked with pulling down a pretty elaborate Christmas-decorated set of Trump’s living room to the bare-bones “SNL” stage. In the background of the video, you can hear the voices from the control room counting down the seconds.

At one point, time is barreling down on the crew as they try to pull down the last vestiges of the cold open set.

“Come on, that big wall’s got to go and we’ll be alright,” said a voice with just 25 seconds left to complete the transition.

When they make it just in time, there’s praise to be shared among the crew.

“They’re the best,” said one voice.

Affleck rushes to the stage for his monologue and the viewing audience is none the wiser. And that’s why they’re pros.

Watch the stunning behind-the-scenes video from “SNL” below:

