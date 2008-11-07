SNL Bailout Clip: The Director's Cut

Remember that controversial SNL sketch where Golden West’s Herb and Marion Sandler were described as People Who Should Be Shot? NBC actually took it off the internet, prompting howls from Republicans who saw the media gagging a sketch that succesfully tied Democrats to Big Mortgage. Anyway, an edited version has back up on Hulu for a while, but our friends at Guest of a Guest have obtained an edited version, replete with the People Who Should Be Shot descriptor.



Oh if only this unedited version had become re-available before the election!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.