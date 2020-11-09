Watch Maya Rudolph, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson break character during a hilarious 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesMaya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Dave Chappelle, and Pete Davidson during ‘Saturday Night Live.’
- During a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben losing their jobs, several comedians hilariously broke character.
- The first moment came at the beginning of the sketch when Maya Rudolph had to suppress a smile after telling her employers they couldn’t fire her because “I’m Aunt Jemima.”
- But things only got sillier as the sketch progressed, and when host Dave Chappelle, playing “The Allstate Guy,” stood up to protest his firing and had to stop himself from laughing.
- When “The Allstate Guy” called out Count Chocula for being able to keep his job, Chappelle hilariously broke character again, turning directly to the camera and saying, “America, look at Pete Davidson’s lips.”
- Both Chappelle and Davidson subsequently broke into laughter, and Davidson even spit out his Count Chocula fangs for a moment.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ portrayed Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben as people who lost their jobs in 2020
- At the end of his biting ‘SNL’ monologue, Dave Chappelle encourages America ‘to find a way to forgive each other’
- Kate McKinnon plays ‘surprise bad—‘ Savannah Guthrie during this week’s ‘SNL’ sketch about Trump town hall
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.