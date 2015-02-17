Here's an awesome look at the audition tapes of Saturday Night Live's biggest stars

On Sunday, “Saturday Night Live” celebrated 40 years on the air with a star-studded, three-hour live event.

Longtime fans got a rare glimpse into the making of the show with a supercut of the audition tapes of dozens of cast members, including Dana Carvey, Chris Rock, and Gilda Radner.

A few familiar faces who never made it past the audition — including Zach Galifianakis and Stephen Colbert — also make appearances.

