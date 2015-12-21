Amy Poehler's 'Hillary Clinton' met Kate McKinnon's 'Hillary Clinton' on SNL

When veteran cast member Amy Poehler came back to host “Saturday Night Live,” the show took the opportunity to introduce one of Poehler’s most iconic characters to its successor.

Hillary Clinton, who is now played by regular cast member Kate McKinnon, updated Poehler’s 2008 Hillary Clinton on the state of next year’s presidential contest.

McKinnon’s Clinton 2016 explained to Poehler that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), whose strong showing in early polls has surprised many political analysts, is her main opponent in the Democratic primary.

“What? Bernie? We love Bernie. He’s a great senator,” 2008 Clinton said.

“Bernie Sanders is a human Birkenstock,” 2016’s version of Clinton replied.

2016’s Clinton also gleefully revealed to her 2008 counterpart the current Republican front-runner.

“I will tell you, but only if you grab onto something to brace yourself,” 2016’s Clinton said.

“Donald Trump.”

“Oh my God, we’re going to be president!” 2008’s Clinton exclaimed.

But Clinton of 2008 also had a stark warning for her future self: Don’t too cocky about her poll numbers.

“Then someone named Barack Obama stumbled out of a soup kitchen with a basketball and a cigarette and stole my life,” Poehler said as Clinton of 2008.

