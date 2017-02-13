Alec Baldwin's Trump defends travel ban in 'The People's Court' on 'SNL'

‘Saturday Night Live’/NBC; YouTube Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, left, and Beck Bennett as Russian President Vladimir Putin on ‘SNL.’

Alec Baldwin reprised his impersonation of President Donald Trump on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

This weekend’s episode marked the actor’s 17th turn as the NBC sketch show’s host, a record for “SNL.” Though Baldwin typically appears as Trump during the show’s opening sketch, this time that honour went to Melissa McCarthy in her return as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

But those viewers who stuck through the episode were rewarded with a later segment featuring Baldwin’s popular impression of the president. In the sketch, Trump turns to television’s “The People’s Court” to take on the judges who refused to reinstate Trump’s travel ban.

The executive order, which Trump signed last month, temporarily blocks travellers from entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries, and bans all refugees from entering. The judges expressed a concern that the ban discriminates on the basis of religion.

In the sketch, Cecily Strong played the “People’s Court” judge, and Beck Bennett returned as a shirtless Vladimir Putin, who was a character witness for the president.

“You’re doing too much,” Strong told Baldwin’s Trump before she ruled with the circuit court judges. “I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me.”

