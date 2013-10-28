Alec Baldwin And Miley Cyrus Make Surprise Appearance On 'Saturday Night Live'

It was Edward Norton’s first time hosting “SNL” Saturday evening.

Rather than let the actor have his own go at an opening monologue, he had help and tips from previous hosts Alec Baldwin and recent “SNL” host, Miley Cyrus.

Norton started his monologue great on his own and at the 1:45 mark, Baldwin made an entrance to give tips on how to deliver a better one. Cyrus then came out to give more tips on hosting and to announce a tour to her fans.

Overall, though the episode made obvious reference to one of Norton’s latest movies, “Moonrise Kingdom,” “SNL” failed to make use of Norton’s one-time appearance as the Hulk in 2008 — he was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in “The Avengers” — and his cult classic “Fight Club.” Either had the potential to be great sketch material.

Watch the opening with Baldwin and Cyrus below:

