Snippets of Lady Gaga's new album were leaked through Amazon's Echo speaker

Business Insider Lady Gaga won’t be happy.

Snippets of Lady Gaga’s new album were leaked on Amazon after customers realised they could listen to 30-second clips of unreleased tracks by telling their Amazon Echo speaker to play the album.

BBC News reports that if you told an Amazon Echo to “play Joanne by Lady Gaga,” it would start playing clips of the songs. Those clips shouldn’t have been available for the public to hear.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.

Incidents like this happen because of the way releasing music online works. Listings have to be created on online stores and streaming sites before albums are released, then when the release time comes around the songs are made available.

But sometimes those songs can be released early. In January, Tidal accidentally leaked Rihanna’s new album hours before it was meant to be released. It took the album down, only to re-post it at the correct release time.

The leak is unfortunate as Amazon is currently reported to be working on a music streaming service specifically for the Amazon Echo. That’s going to launch in the next few weeks, according to The Verge, ahead of Amazon’s full new music streaming service, which is expected next year.

