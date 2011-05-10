Snippets from the Wall Street Journal – 5/9/11

HedgeFundLIVE –
- Home Values — Home values fell 3%, posting the largest decline in the 1st quarter since 2008. Last year the housing market showed signs of improvement, until sales collapsed when federal programs giving buyers up to $8,000 in tax credit expired. According to Zillow.com, prices have fallen for 57 consecutive months and many economists are pushing back their estimates of when the housing market will hit its bottom.
- Increases in CEO Pay – Chief Executives at the biggest American companies saw an 11% pay increase in 2010. The decisions were made by board members….
